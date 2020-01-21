Sets out the case for a What Works Centre for further education and adult learning.
The paper sets out:
- the evidence for establishing a What Works Centre
- the remit of a new centre
- the level of investment needed and makes a recommendation to government
Find about more about the What Works initiative.
‘Improving attainment among disadvantaged students in the FE and adult learning sector: evidence review’ outlining what interventions improve the level of attainment for disadvantaged students in the further education and adult learning sectors is also available.
