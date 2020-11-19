Statistics on the number of entries that were on time and late for GCSE, AS and A level.

Documents

Entries and late entries for GCSE and A level: 2019 to 2020 academic year

Ref: Ofqual/20/6712MS Excel Spreadsheet, 143KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Background information for entries and late entries for GCSE, AS and A level: 2019 to 2020 academic year

Ref: Ofqual/20/6712/1HTML

Pre-release access list for entries and late entries in GCSE, AS and A level: 2019 to 2020 academic year

HTML

Details

Main trends for academic year 2019/20

The main trends for entries and late entries for GCSE, AS and A level for the 2019 to 2020 academic year in England were:

  1. The total number of GCSE entries has increased slightly by 0.7% with just under 13.9 million GCSE entries in 2019/20 and just under 13.8 million in 2018/19.
  2. The total number of AS and A level entries has decreased by 8.6% from 2.5 million entries in 2018/19 to just under 2.3 million entries in 2019/2020. Total AS entries have decreased by 39% from 237,855 to 145,055, and total A level entries have decreased by 5.4% from just under 2.3 million to approximately 2.1 million.
  3. The number of late GCSE entries has decreased by 36% from 486,385 to 305,040, which represents a decrease from 3.5% of total entries in 2018/19 to 2.2% of total entries in 2019/20.
  4. The number of late AS and A level entries has decreased by 44.6% from 51,115 to 28,305, which represents a decrease from 2.0% of total entries in 2018/19 to 1.2% of total AS and A level entries in 2019/20.
  5. The number of GCSE certificates awarded has increased slightly by 0.8%, with just over 5.3 million awarded in 2018/19 and just under 5.35 million awarded in academic year 2019/20.
  6. The number of AS level certificates awarded has decreased by 33.5% from 120,520 to 80,110 and the number of A level certificates has decreased by 2.5% from 749,285 to 730,285.

In 2020 the summer exam series was cancelled in order to help limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and this may have affected patterns of entry.

Official Statistics: Economic labour market status of individuals aged 50 and over, trends over time: September 2020
Resources
These experimental statistics detail the trends over time in the econo
Humber â€“ 50+ Retaining, Retraining, Recruiting â€“ OC18S20P1773
Resources
Call to run a project to up-skill, retrain and enable progression in w
Skills for Growth: project call in Cornwall and Isles of Scilly LEP Area (OC05S20P1789)
Resources
Call to run a project providing advice and guidance to employed and re

Published 19 November 2020