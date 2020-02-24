A list of schools who registered their interest to voluntarily introduce the new subjects during the 2019-20 academic year.
Documents
List of early adopter schools
ODS, 53KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
Details
Early adopter schools can introduce the new subjects:
- either fully or in part
- at a pace that suits them
Early adopter schools with primary-aged pupils can introduce relationships and health education.
Early adopter schools with secondary-aged pupils can introduce relationships, sex and health education.
Because early adopter schools can withdraw after they’ve registered, this list may not be up-to-date.
Relationships education, relationships and sex education (RSE) and health education will become compulsory in England from September 2020
