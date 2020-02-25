FE Commissioner's intervention report summary on St Mary’s College, and the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the School System's letter to the chair.
Documents
FE Commissioner intervention summary for St Mary’s College
Ref: DFE-00048-2020PDF, 216KB, 15 pages
Letter from the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the School System to the chair of St Mary’s College
PDF, 196KB, 2 pages
Details
A summary of the Further Education (FE) Commissioner’s findings and recommendations following a review into the financial health of St Mary’s College. The review involved intervention visits on 25 and 26 November 2019.
The letter from Lord Agnew, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the School System, to the chair of the college, sets out the outcome of the intervention assessment and confirms the next steps to be taken.
We produce these reports in line with our commitment to intervention in further education.
