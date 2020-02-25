FE Commissioner's intervention report summary on St Mary’s College, and the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the School System's letter to the chair.

Documents

FE Commissioner intervention summary for St Mary’s College

Ref: DFE-00048-2020PDF, 216KB, 15 pages

Letter from the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the School System to the chair of St Mary’s College

PDF, 196KB, 2 pages

Details

A summary of the Further Education (FE) Commissioner’s findings and recommendations following a review into the financial health of St Mary’s College. The review involved intervention visits on 25 and 26 November 2019.

The letter from Lord Agnew, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the School System, to the chair of the college, sets out the outcome of the intervention assessment and confirms the next steps to be taken.

We produce these reports in line with our commitment to intervention in further education.

Advertisement

FE Commissioner intervention: North Lincolnshire Council
Resources
FE Commissioner's intervention report summary for North Lincolnshire C
New push to improve outcomes for vulnerable children
Resources
Dedicated support in schools for children who have experienced adversi
Use of Keeping children safe in education part 4 guidance
Resources
A review of how schools and colleges are using part 4 of the guidance.

Published 25 February 2020