Statement responding to queries about coronavirus.

The word Ofqual written in grey lower case letters above a green line.

We are working closely with awarding organisations and the Department for Education to consider how to manage any particular risks to the smooth running of exams and assessments should there be a widespread outbreak of coronavirus.

We will update our existing guidance to reflect any specific arrangements schools and colleges should put in place if required. In the meantime, students, schools and colleges should continue to prepare for the summer exams and assessments as usual.

Financial notice to improve: Berwick Academy
Resources
A financial notice to improve issued to Berwick Academy by the Educati
Financial notice to improve: Cuckoo Hall Academies Trust
Resources
A financial notice to improve, and subsequent letter to lift the notic
Education Secretary: We're going on a discipline drive in schools
Resources
Gavin Williamson has written about our Â£10 million programme to curb

Published 28 February 2020