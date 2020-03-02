Information for headteachers, teachers and parents of pupils selected to participate in the KS2 science tests in 2020.

The biennial science sampling tests will take place in June 2020. Schools who have been selected to take part in the tests will be notified by email on 27 April.

To understand more about the format of the tests, view the materials used for the 2016 science sample tests.

You can also access information on the outcomes of the 2018 science tests.

