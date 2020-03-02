Information for headteachers, teachers and parents of pupils selected to participate in the KS2 science tests in 2020.

Documents

Details

The biennial science sampling tests will take place in June 2020. Schools who have been selected to take part in the tests will be notified by email on 27 April.

To understand more about the format of the tests, view the materials used for the 2016 science sample tests.

You can also access information on the outcomes of the 2018 science tests.

2 March 2020 This page has been updated for the 2020 tests. 23 October 2018 Added a note to highlight that the next science sampling tests will take place in 2020, as the 2018 tests have now been completed. Added NFER privacy notice for the 2018 key stage 2 science sampling tests. 30 April 2018 List of selected schools added. 23 April 2018 Information for parents document added, with links to 2016 science sampling test materials. 27 March 2018 This page has been updated for the 2018 tests. 25 April 2016 Updated for 2016 5 September 2013 First published. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Resources Documents to help local authorities comply with section 251 of the App Resources Guidance for students, parents and schools to help students avoid maki Resources A letter sent to heads of schools and colleges on Monday 2 March 2020.