This joint contingency plan is in place to deal with any major disruption that may affect exam candidates.
What schools and colleges and other centres should do if exams or other assessments are seriously disrupted
The joint contingency plan is designed to ensure a consistent and effective response to any major disruption to the examination system in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Examples of disruptions could include severe weather, widespread illness, travel disruption or system failures.Published 13 February 2015
