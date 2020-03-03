Education and Skills Funding Agency national income scales for students applying for dance and drama awards funding for 2020 to 2021 academic years.

Documents

Details

The dance and drama awards income scales for the 2020 to 2021 academic years show the amount of support available when applying for dance and drama awards funding.

Further information about the Dance and Drama Awards guide is available on GOV.UK.

3 March 2020 We have updated the information on students applying for dance and drama awards income for the 2020 to 2021 academic year. 7 December 2017 2018 to 2019 DaDA income bands document has been added. 3 March 2017 Dance and drama awards income scales for 2017 to 2018 academic year has been added 21 March 2016 Income bands for 2016 to 2017 added 21 January 2015 First published.