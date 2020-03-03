Education and Skills Funding Agency national income scales for students applying for dance and drama awards funding for 2020 to 2021 academic years.
Dance and drama awards income scales: 2020 to 2021 academic year
The dance and drama awards income scales for the 2020 to 2021 academic years show the amount of support available when applying for dance and drama awards funding.
Further information about the Dance and Drama Awards guide is available on GOV.UK.Published 21 January 2015
