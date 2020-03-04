Memorandum of understanding between DfE and Grammar School Heads Association

The memorandum of understanding is a commitment between the GHSA and the government.

Documents

Details

The memorandum of understanding sets out the action that will be taken to widen access for disadvantaged pupils and work in partnership with non-selective schools.

4 March 2020 Amended to change the DfE division responsible for this work and to specify that it's valid until 2022. 11 May 2018 First published. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Resources Guidance on the conduct of Ofsted inspectors and Ofsted's expectations Resources The economic status of households in the UK and the people living in t Resources This statistical release presents an analysis of GCSE and A level exam