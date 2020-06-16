A list of successful applicants who applied to the EdTech demonstrator schools and colleges programme.

EdTech demonstrator schools and colleges: List of successful applicants

EdTech demonstrator schools and colleges: About the programme

This programme helps providers share good practice on using technology to support remote teaching.

In April 2020, the programme was refocused to help support remote teaching and working during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and to allow new applicants to apply for funding.

Published 24 April 2020
Last updated 16 June 2020

  1. Added 18 additional successful applicant EdTech demonstrator schools and colleges.

  2. Added new attachment with information about the programme.

  3. First published.

