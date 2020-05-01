Guidance about changes to newly qualified teacher (NQT) induction during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Induction for newly qualified teachers during the coronavirus outbreak
This guidance is for:
- headteachers
- newly qualified teachers
- school staff
- local authorities
- governing bodies
- appropriate bodies
It applies to:
- local-authority-maintained schools
- academies and free schools
- pupil referral units
- independent schools
- sixth-form colleges
- further education colleges
It covers:
- changes to the induction for newly qualified teachers (NQTs) statutory guidance during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
- changes to absences
Last updated 1 May 2020 + show all updates
Updated to reflect the new regulations. Absences related to the coronavirus outbreak will not trigger an automatic extension of the induction.
First published.
