KSBsKnowledgeK1: The Accreditation standards under the Arts Council En

Guidance on the special educational needs and disability (SEND) system

Guidance on temporary changes to education, health and care legislatio

Updated to reflect the new regulations. Absences related to the coronavirus outbreak will not trigger an automatic extension of the induction.

This guidance is for:

Guidance about changes to newly qualified teacher (NQT) induction during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Induction for newly qualified teachers during the coronavirus outbreak

