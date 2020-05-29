Space related educational resources for home schooling

This collection draws together resources educators and parents can use in school or the home.

Resources

If you’re looking for space related learning activities to try out at home during lockdown, have a look at some of the ideas below.

Recommended resources:

The European Space Education Resource Office (ESERO-UK)

The UK space education office, ESERO-UK, has a home learning page: Space challenges @ Home. Try out the new home editions of five key educational programmes launched by the European Space Agency (ESA) in collaboration with ESERO-UK:

The UK space education office (ESERO-UK)

ESERO-UK, provides free resources, support and information for teachers, leaders and parents to enhance the teaching and learning of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) using space as a context. The resources can be found through the following link:https://www.stem.org.uk/esero

Tim Peake: Principia

The UK Space Agency created an education programme in support of British ESA astronaut Tim Peake’s Principia Mission to the International Space Station in 2015/16.

The Great British Space Dinner is a programme of lessons and study linked to Key Stages 1 and 2. They are freely available to download from ESERO-UK.

Space to Earth Challenge is a set of resources related to astronaut Tim Peake and training in space available to download from ESERO-UK.

Tim returned to Earth on 18 June 2016 yet the legacy of the Principia Mission and its education programme continues. All the Principia education resources are available for teachers, students and the public online.

Curved House Kids – Discovery Diaries

Curved House Kids have opened up the Discovery Diaries resource portal to everyone, everywhere. No need to register or log in, just visit discoverydiaries.org and start downloading free, fun and empowering primary science activities.

The National Space Academy

The National Space Academy engages young people with STEM subjects using the inspirational context of space. The academy has educational resources available for use.

Astro Academy: Principia is a project which includes a set of resources, produced by the National Space Academy and partners, used to demonstrate fundamental aspects of physic and chemistry. Orbital experiments were conducted by British astronaut Tim Peake aboard the International Space Station. For more information visit the National Space Academy.

Expedition: Home

The European Space Agency (ESA) has launched Expedition: Home where parents and kids can access plenty of space-based activities and keep learning from home.

Resources also worth a look:

The UK Association for Science and Discovery Centres (ASDC)

The ASDC brings together over 60 major science engagement organisations in the UK. It is running a national STEM programme called Destination Space! Try out some mission modules at home.

Further information and resources are available through the following links:

Oak National Academy

The Oak National Academy has launched resources and a series of lessons supporting both teachers and parents. Already online are lessons for Year 1 on the seasons and Year 2 on day and night.

Watch out for Year 2 lessons on space in Week 7 and the Solar System in Week 8. There will be further Year 2 lessons on space over the coming weeks.

The Oak National Academy has assemblies and ‘Assembly 3: Discovery’ included an interview with the first British astronaut, Helen Sharman, talking about her experience of a lifetime when she visited the Mir Space Station. Be sure to catch upcoming space related assemblies in the new term.

Escape from the International Space Station!

Need some new ideas for science lessons for the kids? Do you think you can escape from the International Space Station? Solve science, maths and English puzzles to get the code for the escape pod and learn about satellites along the way! The University of Leeds and SENSE (Centre for Satellite Data in Environmental Science) present Escape from the International Space Station!

The Astro Science Challenge

This is an interactive, space science adventure for children aged 7 to 11, designed by the Unlimited Space Agency (UNSA), to inspire them in STEM subjects. Download the app (or use the free desktop version) from astrosciencechallenge.com

British astronaut Tim Peake features in the accompanying videos and, while schools are closed during the lockdown, UNSA are broadcasting live on YouTube twice a week and interviewing special space guests including European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.

AR Adventure in Space

Octagon Studio in cooperation with Venture Thinking and the UK Space Agency has released the free-to-download AR Adventure in Space app that lets you explore the International Space Station in Augmented Reality (AR) with Tim Peake as your guide.

Astro Tim

Join British ESA astronaut Tim Peake on the International Space Station. Share his mission moments and take up his challenge to exercise with him at 28,000 kilometres per hour, 400km above the Earth! From Octagon Studio, the Astro Tim AR app is free to download.

The Scout Association

The Scouts have pulled together some inspired indoor activities to ease the strain on parents over the coming weeks and months. Earn the Great Indoors badge, regardless of whether you’re a scout or not! Take a look at the Great Indoors.

Take part in other activities too such as Reaction Rockets and Mission to Mars.

Tim Talks Space

Watch the UK Space Agency’s YouTube channel to catch the latest ‘Tim Talks Space’ videos with astronaut Tim Peake and guests.

Published 29 May 2020

