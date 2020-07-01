What schools, colleges, nurseries, childminders, early years and other educational settings need to do if there's a local lockdown during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

This guidance is for all education and childcare settings in the Leicester area including:

  • all schools and colleges
  • early years and childcare settings
  • further education providers
  • higher education providers
  • local authorities

It may also be useful for:

  • parents and carers
  • students and young people

We will update this guidance as we have further information available.

DfE coronavirus helpline

Telephone 0800 046 8687

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

If you have a query about coronavirus (COVID-19) relating to schools and other educational establishments, and children's social care, in England contact our helpline.

Lines are open from 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, and 10am to 4pm at weekends.

If you work in a school, please have your unique reference number (URN or UK PRN) available when calling the helpline.

Published 1 July 2020