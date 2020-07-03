Research aiming to provide independent external process evaluation of the industry placements pilot programme.

Documents

Process evaluation of support for T Level industry placements

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-107-9PDF, 626KB, 91 pages

Support for industry placements: provider and employer views on new placement models and approaches

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-108-6PDF, 296KB, 34 pages

Industry placement pilot: route reports

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-018-8PDF, 2.35MB, 151 pages

Evaluation of the industry placements pilot

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78105-974-6, RR885PDF, 1.72MB, 121 pages

Details

The pilot evaluation aims to:

  • assess the effectiveness of different placement and support models in different contexts
  • provide evidence on implementation, highlighting lessons for full, national roll-out

The route reports aim to provide insights into the specific experiences of delivering placements within relevant industries.

The evaluation of support for T Level industry placements aims to:

  • explore how support for T Level industry placements is being used by providers and employers
  • explore the challenges to providing placements

The report on provider and employer views on placement models aims to understand whether the additional approaches introduced in May 2020 are helping providers and employers to implement industry placements.

Published 6 December 2018
Last updated 3 July 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added Support for industry placements: provider and employer views on new placement models and approaches, and Process evaluation of support for T Level industry placements: research report.

  2. Added 'industry placement pilot: route reports' to provide insight into placements within different industries.

  3. First published.

