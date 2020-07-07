Ofqual annual report for the period 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2020.

Documents

Annual Report and Accounts 2019 to 2020

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2002-4, Ofqual/20/6632, HC 4122020-21PDF, 3.24MB, 146 pages

Order a copy

Annual Report and Accounts 2019 to 2020: print version

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2002-4, Ofqual/20/6632, HC 4122020-21PDF, 3.28MB, 146 pages

Order a copy

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This document contains the following information: Ofqual’s annual report and accounts for the period 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2020.

This is Ofqual’s 10th annual report and accounts submitted to Parliament. It sets out aims and activities in 2019 to 2020 and shows spending figures.

This paper was laid before Parliament in response to a legislative requirement or as a Return to an Address and was ordered to be printed by the House of Commons on 7 July 2020.

Published 7 July 2020