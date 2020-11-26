Literature review examining evidence on school and college staff wellbeing in England, the UK and comparable sectors.

Documents

School and college staff wellbeing: evidence from England, the UK and comparable sectors

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-100-0, DFE-RR978PDF, 1.07MB, 72 pages

Details

Following the launch of the Department for Education’s (DfE’s) Teacher Recruitment and Retention strategy, an expert group was created to advise DfE on the wellbeing of staff in schools and colleges.

This literature review was commissioned to support the work of the expert advisory group to examine recent evidence on school and college staff wellbeing in England.

The main aim of this review is to establish the effectiveness of the existing support available to enable and promote staff wellbeing in schools and further education (FE) colleges in England.

This literature review was written in 2019 prior to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Key stage 4 performance 2020
Resources
Statistics on the achievements of young people at the end of key stage
Further education and skills: November 2020
Resources
Learner participation and achievements in England for the 2019 to 2020
Apprenticeship and traineeships: November 2020
Resources
Apprenticeships and traineeships statistics covering the 2019 to 2020

Published 26 November 2020