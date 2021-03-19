Guidance for inspecting how well local areas support children and young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities.

Documents

Guidance for carrying out re-visits to local areas required to produce a written statement of action

HTML

The handbook for the inspection of local areas’ effectiveness in identifying and meeting the needs of children and young people who have special educational needs and/or disabilities

PDF, 465KB, 34 pages

MS Word Document, 944KB





Details

From April 2021, we will start revisiting local areas required to produce a written statement of action.

This handbook is primarily a guide for inspectors on how to carry out local area inspections. The handbook should also support local areas in their self-evaluation and ongoing improvement.

It should be read alongside the framework.

Local areas can share the leaflet about area SEND inspections with children and young people and parents and carers.

Read outcome letters from joint local area SEND inspections.

Published 27 April 2016
Last updated 19 March 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added guidance about re-visits that Ofsted will carry out from April 2021 onwards.

  2. Added new Part 3 to the guidance. This sets out arrangements for re-visits to local areas where a written statement of action is required.

  3. Added Re-visits to local areas issued with a written statement of action: guidance document.

  4. First published.

