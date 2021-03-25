Employment and earnings outcomes of higher education graduates broken down by subject studied and graduate characteristics.
There are errors in this release due to a coding error. Please do not use figures reported in this publication for these countries:
- Germany is incorrectly labelled as Denmark
- Greece is incorrectly labelled as Germany
We have correct data in the graduate outcomes (LEO): 2018 to 2019 publication and corrected the outcomes and earnings data for all previously reported tax years and graduating cohorts.
The longitudinal education outcomes (LEO) data includes:
- information from the Department for Education (DfE)
- information from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC)
This experimental release uses LEO data to look at employment and earnings outcomes of higher education graduates 1, 2, 5 and 10 years after graduation in the tax years 2014 to 2015 and 2015 to 2016.
The outcomes update previously published figures by including data for the 2015 to 2016 tax year. This publication also includes outcomes for EU and overseas students for the first time and extends the coverage to include those that studied first degrees in further education colleges.
Higher education statistics team (LEO)
Matthew Bridge
Department for Education
2 St. Paul's Place
125 Norfolk Street
Sheffield
S1 2FJ
EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Phone 07384 456648
