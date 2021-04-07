Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

Documents

ESFA Update further education: 7 April 2021

HTML

ESFA Update academies: 7 April 2021

HTML

ESFA Update local authorities: 7 April 2021

HTML

DfE Lifetime Skills Guarantee: communications toolkit

PDF, 1.01MB, 33 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Terms and conditions of student loans
Resources
EnglishCymraegIf you have a student loan, the guide to terms and condi
Train to teach in England: non-UK applicants
Resources
Find out what youâ€™ll need to train to teach in England, including in
Teach in England if you qualified outside the UK
Resources
Find out about the visa and immigration routes, qualifications and hel

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Items for further education

ArticlesTitle
Actiona new Document exchange service is now live
Informationthe College Collaboration Fund is due to open again for applications
InformationAdvanced Learner Loans – launch of the 2021 to 2022 application service
Informationadult funding allocations for the 2021 to 2022 funding year
Informationadult education budget (AEB) West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) postcode file
Informationlatest apprenticeship funding rules
Informationnew guide for training providers – how to deliver high quality apprenticeships
Informationhelp promote the Lifetime Skills Guarantee with our Plan for Jobs toolkit
InformationWomen’s health - let’s talk about it

Items for academies

ArticlesTitle
Actiona new Document exchange service is now live
Remindersubmit your school resource management self-assessment tool checklist
Informationupdate to academies general annual grant allocation guides
Informationnational professional qualifications for teachers and leaders
InformationWomen’s health - let’s talk about it

Items for academies

ArticlesTitle
Actiona new Document exchange service is now live
Informationupdated high needs benchmarking tool
Informationlocal authorities planning calendar for the 2021 to 2022 financial year
InformationAdvanced Learner Loans – launch of the 2021 to 2022 application service
Informationadult funding allocations for the 2021 to 2022 funding year
Informationadult education budget (AEB) West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) postcode file
Informationnational professional qualifications for teachers and leaders
InformationWomen’s health - let’s talk about it
Published 7 April 2021