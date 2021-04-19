Application guidance for joining the Register of apprenticeship training providers (RoATP). This new digital service is planned to go live from 17 May 2021.

This guidance covers the new digital service planned for release on 17 May 2021.

ROATP application guidance digital May 2021

PDF, 479KB, 55 pages

To apply to the Register of apprenticeship training providers (RoATP) using the Bravo system, read the guidance at Register of apprenticeship training providers.

Published 19 April 2021