Guidance about funding extensions to initial teacher training (ITT) courses during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Documents

Coronavirus (COVID-19) ITT course extensions funding manual: academic year 2020/21

ITT course extensions trainee information template 2020/21

Coronavirus (COVID-19) ITT course extensions funding manual: academic year 2019/20

ITT course extensions trainee information template 2019/20

This guidance is for:

  • ITT providers
  • ITT trainees
  • headteachers
  • school staff
  • local authorities
  • governing bodies
  • appropriate bodies

It applies to:

  • universities
  • school centred ITT providers (SCITTs)
  • local-authority-maintained schools
  • academies and free schools
  • pupil referral units
  • independent schools
  • sixth-form colleges
  • further education colleges

It covers:

  • eligibility
  • trainee and provider funding
  • how to apply
Published 5 June 2020
Published 5 June 2020
Last updated 20 April 2021

  1. Added 'Coronavirus (COVID-19) ITT course extensions funding manual: academic year 2020/21 ' and 'ITT course extensions trainee information template 2020/21'.

  2. Help tab and ‘additional comments’ column added to trainee information template.

  3. First published.

