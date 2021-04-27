Information for local authorities who will receive funding to support disadvantaged children during the 2021 Easter, summer and Christmas holidays.

Holiday activities and food programme 2021: S31 grant determination letter

The holiday activities and food programme 2021 will provide grant funding to local authorities to coordinate free holiday provision for eligible children.

This guidance for local authorities explains:

  • the aims and objectives of the programme
  • what the funding covers
  • how the funding will be allocated

The grant determination letter:

  • sets out payments for the 2020 to 2021 and 2021 to 2022 financial years
  • includes supporting guidance outlining how we intend local authorities to use the funding

The Secretary of State for Education makes grant determinations under section 31 of the Local Government Act 2003.

Published 16 December 2020
Last updated 27 April 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added information on safeguarding requirements and a link to allergies guidance for schools.

  2. Added the 'Holiday activities and food programme 2021: S31 grant determination letter'. Updated the guidance to include updated information on funding and new sections on payments and reporting, support for local authorities, standards for holiday provision and Ofsted registration.

  3. First published.

