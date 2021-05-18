Attendance in education settings since Monday 23 March 2020 and early years settings since Thursday 16 April 2020.

Documents

Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak: 23 March 2020 to 13 May 2021

https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/announcements/attendance-in-education-and-early-years-settings-during-the-coronavirus-covid-19-outbreak-23-march-2020-to-13-may-2021

Details

Between March 2020 and the end of the summer term, early years settings, schools and colleges were asked to limit attendance to reduce transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19). From the beginning of the autumn term schools were asked to welcome back all pupils to school full-time. From 5 January 2021, schools were asked to provide on-site education for vulnerable children and children of critical workers only.

The data on explore education statistics shows attendance in education settings since Monday 23 March 2020, and in early years settings since Thursday 16 April 2020. The summary explains the responses for a set time frame.

The data is collected from a daily education settings status form and a weekly local authority early years survey.

Previously published data and summaries are available at attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

School capacity survey: guide for local authorities
Resources
How local authorities should submit data for the annual school capacit
Free school staffing issues
Resources
Information on free school pensions issues.DocumentsPension scheme ins
Post-16 Capacity Fund
Resources
How eligible providers of 16 to 19 education can apply for capital inv

Published 18 May 2021