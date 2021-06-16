OSAs decision on the objection to the admission arrangements of Hitchin Girls’ School, Hertfordshire.

Documents

ADA3761: Hitchin Girls' School

PDF, 1.21MB, 15 pages

ADA2979: Hitchin Girls' School

PDF, 219KB, 9 pages

Details

Decision reference: ADA3761

Type of decision: objection to admission arrangements – partially upheld

School type: academy

School phase: secondary

Local authority: Hertfordshire county council

Admission authority: academy trust

Date of decision: 15 June 2021

Decision reference: ADA2979

Type of decision: admission objections - partially upheld

School type: academy

School phase: secondary

Local authority: Hertfordshire county council

Admissions authority: academy trust

Date of decision: 4 September 2015

Published 4 September 2015
Last updated 16 June 2021 + show all updates

  1. We have added decision ADA3761: Hitchin Girls’ School to the page.

  2. First published.

