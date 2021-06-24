This research reviews the use of technology in maintained primary and secondary schools in England.

Education technology (EdTech) survey: 2020 to 2021

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-272-4, DFE-RR1139PDF, 1.01MB, 135 pages

This research builds on the EdTech Strategy of April 2019.

It looks at maintained primary and secondary schools in England, and what further support could be put in place for the effective and efficient use of technology in education.

Published 24 June 2021