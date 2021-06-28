Application forms and guides for new part-time EU students applying for Tuition Fee Loan only. Forms include PTL1, EUTFLR form, EUCO1.

EU PTL1 - application for part-time student finance for new students (Tuition Fee Loan only) in 2021 to 2022

EU PTL1 notes for 2021 to 2022

Tuition Fee Loan request form 2021 to 2022

Evidence fact sheet for Tuition Fee Loan only students and sponsors

Certifier checklist - Tuition Fee Loan only students 2021 to 2022

EUCO1 - change your student finance application in 2021 to 2022

If you’re a new EU student eligible for Tuition Fee Long only in academic year 2021 to 2022, you’ll need to complete and send an EU TFLR form.

There are also forms and guidance available to help you provide proof of your identity, change your application, change how much Tuition Fee Loan you want to receive and make sure you send us the correct evidence to support your application.

If you’re a continuing student applying for a Tuition Fee Loan only in academic year 2021 to 2022, you’ll need to complete and send an EU PTLC form.

