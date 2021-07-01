Early years provision for children under 5 years in the local authority maintained, private, voluntary and independent sectors in England.

Provision for children under five in England: January 2021

Data on the provision of education for children under 5 years, including:

  • the number of children registered to receive funded and extended early education entitlements
  • providers of funded early years education
Published 1 July 2021