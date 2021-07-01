Details of applicants for capital funding to open a voluntary-aided (VA) school.

Voluntary-aided schools: bids approved in principle and bids placed on hold

Voluntary-aided schools: applicant information

Details

The deadline to apply for capital funding was 1 February 2019.

This information is about applicants to the VA capital bid scheme.

Bids approved in principle and bids placed on hold

The list includes the proposed:

  • school name
  • school type
  • school phase
  • faith
  • RSC region
  • local authority
  • bidder name

Applicant information

This list includes the proposed:

  • school name
  • local authority
  • phase
  • faith, ethos or designation

It also includes bids that have been:

  • deemed ineligible
  • withdrawn
Published 26 March 2019
Last updated 1 July 2021 + show all updates

  1. Removed Avanti Redbridge school from 'Voluntary-aided schools: bids approved in principle and bids placed on hold'.

  2. Added 'Voluntary-aided schools: bids approved in principle and bids placed on hold'.

  3. First published.

