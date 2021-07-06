Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.

Documents

Prohibition order: Mr Nicholas Gascoine

PDF, 215KB, 20 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions themselves. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Mr Nicholas Gascoine

Teacher reference number: 1071290

Teacher’s date of birth: 27 December 1987

Location teacher worked: Hertfordshire, south east England

Date of professional conduct panel: 21 July to 22 July 2021

Outcome type: prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Nicholas Gascoine, formerly employed in Hertfordshire, south east England.

Teacher misconduct

Ground Floor, South
Cheylesmore House
5 Quinton Road
Coventry
CV1 2WT

Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Telephone 020 7593 5393

Information about regulating the teaching profession and the process for dealing with serious teacher misconduct.

Research commentary: teaching about sex, sexual orientation and gender reassignment
Resources
Chris Jones, Ofstedâ€™s Director, Corporate Strategy, discusses resear
Sexual violence and sexual harassment between children in schools and colleges
Resources
Advice for schools and colleges on how to prevent and respond to repor
Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak â€“ 23 March 2020 to 1 July 2021
Resources
A summary of attendance in education settings up to 1 July 2021 and ea

Published 6 July 2021