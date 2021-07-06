The Low Pay Commission Secretariat's business plan for the 2021/22 financial year.

LPC Business Plan 2021/22

This business plan outlines the purpose of the Low Pay Commission (LPC) and gives details of its milestones and research. It also includes information on the LPC’s resources and outlines how it will comply with the government’s requirements on transparency.

