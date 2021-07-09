Guidance to help schools and responsible bodies use the AMAP portal to submit an assurance declaration about compliance with asbestos regulations.

Documents

Asbestos management assurance process (AMAP) user guide

Ref: DFE-00328-2018PDF, 1.04MB, 21 pages

Asbestos management assurance process (AMAP) portal access guide

HTML

Details

Accessing the AMAP portal

Schools and responsible bodies, who were unable to participate in the first collection, can use the AMAP portal to send school information and an assured response to the Department for Education.

Use the AMAP portal to submit information and your assurance declaration.

AMAP process

The AMAP meets the department’s commitments set out in the March 2015 review of asbestos management in schools, enhancing scrutiny on those responsible for managing asbestos in schools.

You are expected to complete the AMAP if you are a responsible body.

  • Responsible body: the main employer of staff at state-funded schools and academies.

  • State-funded schools and academies: maintained nursery schools, maintained schools (including primary, secondary and middle schools), maintained special schools and academy special schools, pupil referral units, academies and free schools and non-maintained special schools.

This guidance is for anyone who is responsible for the management of asbestos in the education estate and compliance with the Control of Asbestos Regulations 2012.

Published 1 March 2018
Last updated 9 July 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added information about forthcoming access to AMAP portal to the attached guides.

  2. Removed the deadline as the AMAP portal is still open for schools and responsible bodies to submit their information.

  3. Updated guidance and link to the AMAP portal which is open until 15 February 2019.

  4. Added information about forthcoming access to AMAP portal.

  5. First published.

