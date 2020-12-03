 
#FoA2020 Future of Apprenticeships Public Premiere #SkillsWorldLive

Details
#FoA2020 Future of Apprenticeships Public Premiere #SkillsWorldLive:

 

Future of Apprenticeships – Delivering the opportunity guarantee

 

Welcome - The Future of Apprenticeships

10.10

Paul Eeles, Chief Executive, Skills & Education Group and Chair of Federation of Awarding Bodies

10.15

Tom Bewick and Rt Hon. Rob Halfon MP

10.30

Richard Marsh, Apprenticeship Partnership Director, Kaplan

10.35

Dame Glenys Stacey, Interim Chief Regulator, Ofqual

10.45

Employer Stage featuring…

  • Angela Middleton MBE
  • Anthony Impey MBE
  • Lucy Hunte, National Programme
  • Manager – Apprenticeships, Health Education England
  • Lloyd Tomas, Apprenticeship Partner, Co-operative Group
  • Gemma Hart, Head of Education, Francesco Group
  • Lauren Mollyneaux-Brown, Learning and Development Partner, Ogilvy

11.25

Questions with anchors – employer stage

  • Tom Bewick
  • Angela Middleton MBE
  • Anthony Impey MBE

11.30

Andy Durman, Managing Director, EMSI UK

11.35

Skills bridge

  • Tom Bewick
  • Kirstie Donnelly, Managing Director, City and Guilds
  • Becky King, UK Apprentice Lead, Microsoft

11.55

Apprentice Stage featuring…

  • Shola West, Speaker & B2B Marketer, WhiteHat
  • Samuel Okusaga, Chartered Manager Degree Apprentice, Pearson 
  • Jamiliah Simpson, Community President and Programmes Associate, WhiteHat GB
  • Louis Curtis, recently completed a mineral products technology higher apprentice with Aggregate Industries
  • Marcus Kaye, Data analyst apprentice, IBM
  • Grace Payne - Troup Bywaters + Anders

12.35

Questions with anchors – Apprentice Stage

  • Tom Bewick
  • Shola West, Speaker & B2B Marketer, WhiteHat
  • Samuel Okusaga, Chartered Manager Degree Apprentice, Pearson 

12.40

Gillian Keegan MP

13.20

Main Stage

  • Tom Bewick
  • Neil Bentley-Gockman, Chief Executive, WorldSkills

13.25

Provider Stage featuring…

  • Cindy Rampersaud, Senior Vice President, BTEC and Apprenticeships Pearson
  • Sean Cosgrove, Chief Commercial Office, Lifetime Training
  • Mark Capper – Head of Development, Mencap
  • Chris Quickfall – CEO, Cognassist
  • Mike Blakeley – Director of Apprenticeships and Employer Engagement, Exeter College
  • Safaraz Ali – Managing Director, The Pathway Group

14.10

Questions with anchors – Provider stage

  • Tom Bewick
  • Cindy Rampersaud, Senior Vice President, BTEC and Apprenticeships Pearson
  • Sean Cosgrove, Chief Commercial Office, Lifetime Training

14.15

Main Stage

  • Tom Bewick
  • Sally Dicketts CBE, Group Chief Executive, Activate Learning
  • Mark Dawe, CEO, The Skills Network

14.35

Main Stage

  • Tom Bewick
  • Jennifer Coupland, Chief Executive, Institute for Apprenticeships & Technical Education

15.00

EPA Stage – Part 1

  • Terry Fennell, Chief Executive, FDQ
  • Charlotte Bosworth, Managing Director, Innovate Awarding
  • Jacqui Molkenthin, JEML Consulting
  • Candace Miller, Managing Director, SFJ Awards

15.25

EPA Stage – Part 2

  • Rob Nitsch CBE, Chief Operating Officer, Institute for Apprenticeships & Technical Education
  • Richard Mole, Head of Apprenticeship Assessment Delivery, Education and Skills Funding Agency
  • Claire Gill, Associate Director of Strategic Relationship for VTQ, Ofqual

15.50

Questions with EPA Stage

  • Tom Bewick
  • Charlotte Bosworth
  • Paul Eeles

15.55

Kate Green MP

16.10

Main Stage

  • Tom Bewick
  • The Rt Hon Anne Milton
  • David Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer, NCFE
  • Frank Douglas, Chief Executive, Caerus Executive
