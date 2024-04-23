Hull College and CATCH Commit to Team Humber Partnership to Boost Region’s Skills

In a move set to address the evolving skills landscape of the Humber region, Hull College and CATCH have officially entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This strategic partnership is founded on a shared commitment to support students, apprentices, employers, the communities we serve, and preserve the environment.

The collaboration between Hull College, a leading provider of comprehensive education and training, and CATCH, an industry-led, not-for-profit training facility that specialises in training and apprenticeships for the process, energy, engineering, and renewables sectors, marks a significant step forward in creating a skilled workforce ready to meet the challenges and opportunities of the future.

Initiatives under the memorandum of understanding include joint stakeholder mapping, shared staff and student development opportunities, joint funding bids and ventures plus the co-design of curriculum and careers education to name a few.

David Talbot, CATCH CEO, said:

“This partnership allows us to build on the fantastic skills capabilities in the Humber region. Our partnership which spans across both banks of the Humber, enables us to work together to ensure that skills shortages are tackled for the benefit of the region and beyond – uniting skills for the green industries.”

Debra Gray MBE, Hull College Principal & CEO, said:

“This strategic partnership marks a pivotal moment for both Hull College and CATCH, as we join forces to address the pressing skills needs of the Humber region and beyond. Together, we are committed to nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and empowering our students and apprentices to thrive in an ever-evolving workforce.

“Through collaborative initiatives and shared resources, we will not only bridge skills gaps but also pave the way for sustainable growth and prosperity in our communities, utilising the power of education and industry partnership to shape a brighter future for generations to come.”