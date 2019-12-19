 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

BIG FUNDS RAISED FOR UPSKILLING UGANDA

Details
Hits: 203
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Big hearted students and staff at @S_ERC (South Eastern Regional College) donned festive jumpers and purchased raffle tickets in aid of the College’s Upskilling Uganda project which aims to support the building and operation of a vocational training institute in Uganda.    

Claire Henderson, Head of Quality Excellence & Development at SERC said, “I am delighted to say that an amazing £1275 was raised from the Christmas jumper day and festive raffles across SERC’s Bangor, Downpatrick, Lisburn and Newtownards Campuses.   

She added, “Our colleagues at Fields of Life have confirmed that this amount will be match funded, pound for pound, by one of their donors, giving a grand total of £2,550. 

“The Fundraising group would like to thank all staff and students who supported the fundraising for Upskilling Uganda at this time of year. The money will go directly to sponsoring students in the new Vocational Training Institute, which is currently under construction in Gulu, Northern Uganda.”   

Caption: 
SERC raised an amazing £1275 for the Upskilling Uganda Project, and that fundraising effort has been matched pound for pound by Fields of Life, meaning a total of £2550 has been raised for the project. 
Pictured are Andrew Megarry (SERC International Development Manager), Sheila Bodel (SERC Directorate Support Officer), Joy Wilson (Marketing and Communications Officer at Fields of Life)

Advertisement

HECSU Prospects: Work experience key to tackling skills shortages
Sector News
Work experience is key to tackling skills shortages, according to anal
Nisai Group joining forces with Danielle Brown to provide golden personal development opportunities
Sector News
@NisaiLearning joining forces with @danibrownmbe to provide golden per
Where Is The Best Place For Teachers In Europe?
Sector News
Totally Money have created an interactive report looking into a number

You may also be interested in these articles:

HECSU Prospects: Work experience key to tackling skills shortages
Sector News
Work experience is key to tackling skills shortages, according to anal
Nisai Group joining forces with Danielle Brown to provide golden personal development opportunities
Sector News
@NisaiLearning joining forces with @danibrownmbe to provide golden per
#AchieveMore with your Careers Strategy
Sector News
One of Futures’ Enterprise Coordinators, Caroline Tomlinson has been
Confirmed restoration of bursaries for student nurses
Sector News
Following the government’s confirmation that it plans to restore bur
AAT partners with PSI Services (UK) Limited (PSI) to provide online assessment platform
Sector News
AAT (Association of Accounting Technicians) is pleased to announce tha
Boost for young people with learning disabilities as expansion of West London internship programme announced
Sector News
West London has some of the most successful Supported Internship progr
Imperial graduate named one of Europe’s most innovative entrepreneurs
Sector News
Leslie Nooteboom, co-founder of Humanising Autonomy, has been named as
Get ‘Fired Up’ for National Apprenticeship Week 2020 #NAW2020
Sector News
Employers are asked to open their doors in a nationwide series of #Loo
What was the Best Year for Britain in the past decade?
Sector News
The year 2012 has been named the ‘Best Year’ of the 2010s, accordi
Where Is The Best Place For Teachers In Europe?
Sector News
Totally Money have created an interactive report looking into a number
£2.6million @PlymUni project helps Devon enterprises respond to the climate emergency
Sector News
Enterprises across the South West constantly have to adapt in the face
Funding for arts in schools
Sector News
Visual art in the core curriculum for all not just the privately educa

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Stefan Drew
Improved FE Funding: With Full Cost Accountancy CPD Courses is now a featured video. 2 hours 12 minutes ago
Improved FE Funding: With Full Cost Accountancy CPD Courses

Improved FE Funding: With Full Cost Accountancy...

How to Improve FE Funding and Income Levels Explained By Stefan Drew https://www.mediaset.co.uk/stefan-drew/

Stefan Drew
Stefan Drew shared a video in channel. 2 hours 15 minutes ago

Improved FE Funding: With Full Cost Accountancy CPD Courses

Improved FE Funding: With Full Cost Accountancy...

How to Improve FE Funding and Income Levels Explained By Stefan Drew https://www.mediaset.co.uk/stefan-drew/

Sofia Tsekoura
Sofia Tsekoura has published a new article: Nisai Group joining forces with Danielle Brown to provide golden personal development opportunities 2 hours 35 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page