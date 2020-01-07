 
New Year New Look for CDN

New Year, New Look for @ColDevNet

As we enter a new year and a new decade, CDN is delighted to unveil a new look and brand style.

With the development of the organisation over the past couple of years - along with the introduction of key new initiatives such as College Expo, the College Hall of Fame, the #ChooseCollege student recruitment campaign and a new suite of online learning courses - the time was right for us to review our existing visual style.

As part of our work to develop a refreshed brand, the CDN team tested several design concepts with college colleagues, and the one which evolved from our College Awards emblem was regarded as the best fit for CDN. That means our refreshed logo is already familiar to the college sector and associated with celebration, success, and positive change.

Jim Metcalfe, Chief Executive of CDN said:

‘I am delighted to introduce CDN’s fresh new look and feel – the approach of our bold, upbeat visual style mirrors our future aspirations for the organisation.

‘At CDN we are looking forward to a busy year ahead working on a range of projects, network events and workforce development priorities. Our Network teams have been working hard writing content for new online courses which will be available soon, as well as developing a more user-friendly interface for our online learning platform, CDN Learn Online.

In addition to launching our exciting revised branding in 2020, we are also consulting across the sector to build an ambitious new strategic framework for 2020-23. More information on this consultation can be found on our website: www.cdn.ac.uk

