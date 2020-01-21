Investing in 'What Works' in further education and adult learning

‘Improving attainment among disadvantaged students in the FE and adult learning sector: evidence review’ outlining what interventions improve the level of attainment for disadvantaged students in the further education and adult learning sectors is also available.
Advertisement
How to resolve AdBlock issue?
You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk
The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.
Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.
FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.