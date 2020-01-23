 
New College leaders appointed to boost standards across further education

FE Commissioner Richard Atkins

Top performing college leaders and governors have been appointed to help improve standards of further education and training at colleges across the country, Lord Agnew announced today (Thursday 23rd January).

Five new National Leaders of Further Education (NLFEs) and four National Leaders of Governance (NLGs) will provide peer-to-peer support to further education and sixth form colleges where governance and leadership needs to improve. They will join the national network of 11 NLFEs and NLGs who have already successfully supported more than 60 colleges to date, so more people can access high quality education and training.

The NLFE and NLG programmes play an important part of the Further Education Commissioner’s work to proactively help tackle issues in colleges before they become a problem and reduce the need for formal intervention across the sector.

Education Minister Lord Agnew said:

“Good governance and leadership are the backbone of any well-run college.

“The National Leaders of Further Education and Governance programmes have made a real difference – helping to ensure our colleges have better leaders and governors so more people have the opportunity to access high quality education and training.

“I welcome the appointment of these experienced college leaders and governors who will play an important role in supporting colleges, so more people can gain the skills they need to progress.”

FE Commissioner Richard Atkins said:

“Since we appointed the first NLFEs and NLGs in 2018, I have been delighted to see their impact in supporting colleges to improve. By recruiting five new NLFEs and four NLGs, we will be able to support more colleges and share more best practice.

“My team and I look forward to working alongside these outstanding college leaders, governors and clerks in ensuring that colleges are in a strong and sustainable position to provide an outstanding quality of education.”

The NLFE and NLG programmes form part of the government’s ongoing support to help colleges to be well-run and resilient and so they offer the best possible education and training.

