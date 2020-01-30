 
LSE IDEAS Takes the Top Spot as the Best University Affiliated Think Tank in the World

#ThinkTanksMatter2020 @LSEnews - @LSEIdeas The London School of Economics and Political Science’s foreign policy #ThinkTank, has been ranked the Number 1 university affiliated think tank in the world.

In the 2019 Global Go To Think Tank Index, released today (30 Jan), LSE IDEAS has risen to the top of the global rankings, as the best university affiliated think tank in the world.

IDEAS is now ranked 45th in the overall rankings of global think tanks, and 18th in Western Europe.

Professor Christopher Coker, Director of LSE IDEAS, says:

“LSE IDEAS continues its onward trajectory - our ranking is a great testament to our staff and programme managers, and the journey has just begun!”

Professor Michael Cox, Director of LSE IDEAS, says:

“This is a brilliant result in which the whole team in IDEAS has played a vital part in delivering on the LSE's promise of educating for impact, thinking without borders and researching for the world.”

Professor Simon Hix, LSE, Pro-Director for Research, says:

“This is fabulous recognition of the huge global impact LSE IDEAS has had through its public engagement work and its role in disseminating social science expertise and research to a broad audience.”

Dame Minouche Shafik, LSE Director, says:

"Congratulations once again to everyone at LSE IDEAS for this fantastic achievement. This international recognition for work to influence policy is an important part of maintaining LSE's global reputation for excellence and our mission to shape the world."

The Think Tank and Civil Societies Program Global Go To Think Tank Index Report is the largest, most comprehensive database of think tanks, comprising over 8200 institutions in 177 countries since its inception in 1989.

LSE IDEAS was first recognised in the TTCSP rankings in 2011, and has sustained its position amongst the top four university affiliated think tanks worldwide since then.

