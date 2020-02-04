 
Dublin City University launches first FinTech microcredential with FutureLearn

Details
Photo by Jason Briscoe

@DublinCityUni unveils new approach to online #upskilling in response to rapidly growing #FinTech sector

Following on from the announcement of a global partnership with major online learning platform, FutureLearn.com, DCU has now launched a new online accredited short course on Fintech, with details on Fintech - Financial Innovation unveiled today.  

The online course, which is offered by DCU as a microcredential (accredited, online certification in a specific topic area), was developed by DCU Business School. It considers how advances in information and communications technologies are transforming business operations and interactions with customers. 

Fintech - Financial Innovation, which is led by Professor Mark Cummins and Dr. Pierangelo Rosati of DCU Business School, examines how key technologies, such as cloud computing, social media and artificial intelligence, are disrupting all aspects of the finance value chain and facilitating unprecedented levels of innovation in financial services. 

The online course is aimed at professionals who wish to upskill and keep pace with the rapid development of financial technology, its adoption and application, particularly in the financial services industry. It is also suitable for those seeking to transition into Fintech-related roles as the sector expands. The availability of the course as an online microcredential not only offers time flexibility for those already in employment but also facilitates those who wish to take a small number of such units without necessarily registering for a full degree programme. 

The establishment of the course aligns with the recently announced Human Capital Initiative (HCI), which is part of the Government’s Future Jobs Plan, and which aims to support higher education institutions to design and deliver innovative programmes in response to future skills needs for enterprise. The HCI will facilitate higher education institutions to enhance their abilities to provide lifelong learning and upskilling opportunities, especially to the existing workforce. 

Announced in June 2019, the strategic collaboration between DCU and FutureLearn is enabling DCU to remain at the forefront of the digital movement that is having a major impact on 21st century education. In particular, the partnership has enabled an agile response to the global demand for lifelong and micro-learning opportunities as people seek to enhance their skills, competencies and knowledge to thrive in the workplace and society. 

DCU has already enjoyed considerable success with its initial launch of a suite of short-courses delivered through the University’s National Institute of Digital Learning (NIDL) early last year. Figures to date show that over 57,000 learners from 140 countries have participated in DCU’s suite of online Irish Language and Culture short courses, Fáilte ar Líne, on the FutureLearn Platform.

The President of DCU, Professor Brian MacCraith said: 

“By offering this microcredential course, in partnership with Futurelearn, DCU is once again demonstrating its commitment to addressing emerging skills gaps and increasing educational opportunity. 

The Fintech sector offers significant new opportunities for employment and growth in the Irish economy. The flexibility offered by this online course will allow those already in employment the chance to upskill and develop new opportunities in this exciting new area”.

Professor Mark Cummins, Professor of Finance, DCU Business School said: 

“The finance specialist of the future will have a myriad of opportunities beyond traditional financial institutions, within the FinTech ecosystem, and, hence, needs a deep understanding of the intersection between finance and technology”.

Dr. Pierangelo Rosati, Assistant Professor in Business Analytics, DCU Business School said: 

"Learners will upskill in this tailored microcredential through a synthesis of theory and practice, which will support the learner in efforts to transition into the FinTech roles of the future”.

The programme Fintech - Financial Innovation will begin on February 24th and is currently open for applications. 

