 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Education and skills charity named one of the Best Not–For–Profit Organisations to Work For

Details
Hits: 55
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Staff at NCFE celebrate reaching number 26 in The Sunday Times’ 100 Best Not–For–Profit Organisations to Work For list.

#BestCompanies2020 - @NCFE named one of @TheSundayTimes 100 Best Not–For–Profit Organisations to Work For

National awarding organisation and education and skills charity, NCFE, has been named one of The Sunday Times 100 Best Not–For–Profit Organisations to Work For.

The organisation, whose Head Office is in Newcastle Upon Tyne, has placed at number 26 in the 2020 list which was officially announced at a ceremony in London last night.

Designed to showcase the very best in workplace engagement, eligibility is measured against 8 key areas as part of a rigorous employee engagement survey:

  1. Leadership - How employees feel about the head of the organisation, senior management and the organisation's values and principles
  2. My Manager - How employees feel about and communicate with their direct manager
  3. My Company - The level of engagement employees feel with their job and organisation
  4. Personal Growth - How employees feel about training and their future prospects
  5. My Team - Employees’ feeling towards their immediate colleagues and how well they work together
  6. Wellbeing - How employees feel about stress, pressure at work and life balance
  7. Fair Deal - How happy employees are with pay and benefits
  8. Giving Something Back - The extent to which employees feel their organisation has a positive impact on society

Placing 15 spaces higher up the list than last year, 2020 marks the 11th year in a row that NCFE has received recognition from Best Companies and The Sunday Times as one of the UK’s top not-for-profit companies to work for.

David Gallagher, chief executive at NCFE, commented:

“For the past 170 years, NCFE has thrived as a not-for-profit organisation, helping to promote opportunity and social mobility through learning.

“Our people are undoubtedly our strongest asset and we are extremely proud to have a business where everyone is involved in making NCFE a great place in work and to deliver on our core purpose; to promote and advance learning”

“We recognise the potential in all our people and foster a highly collaborative environment where everyone can openly share ideas and feel they have made a direct impact in the lives of our learners. We are building a better education and skills system and it’s of huge importance to us that we continue to expand our reach in order to make a difference to more peoples’ lives. We absolutely could not achieve this however, if it weren’t for our talented and dedicated workforce.”

Jonathan Austin, Founder and CEO at Best Companies, added:

“I would like to congratulate NCFE on achieving a Two Star accreditation and being named as one of the UK’s Best Companies to Work for.

“Best Companies has been acknowledging excellence in the workplace since 2006 when we launched our Michelin style accreditation standard. We are proud to work with organisations like NCFE who focus on their people and as such have been rewarded with an engaged workforce who tell us that they’re a best company to work for.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Ethics and user research in the Apprenticeship Service
Sector News
Lydia is a junior user researcher in the Apprenticeship Service lookin
Lifetime Training Launches Chef Academy
Sector News
@Lifetime_UK has launched a new Chef Academy initiative to further enh
A royal boost to @BIEAeducation #STEM Challenge on Plastic Pollution
Sector News
The British International Education Association (BIEA) welcomed a roya
Early years apps approved to help families kick start learning at home
Sector News
Families encouraged to support children’s literacy and language skil
Hawick STEM Hub opens its doors
Sector News
The newly launched #STEM Hub @BordersSTEM based at the @BordersCollege
Cardiff and Vale College's Ieuan tastes sweet success, winning Best Dessert at the culinary olympics
Sector News
Ieuan Jones, a Hospitality student at Cardiff and Vale College, has pr
Durham University launches major scholarships initiative for low-income students as part of a record alumni donation
Sector News
@Durham_Uni have announced today that they have received a transformat
DfE approve ‘Early years apps’ to help kick start learning at home
Sector News
@KaligoApps_EN approved by @EducationGovUK as ‘Early years app’ to
Coleg Cambria Llysfasi and Aberystwyth University showcase new precision farming technology in Wales
Sector News
Precision Livestock Project welcomes farmers and further education stu
Mya-Rose Craig becomes youngest Briton to be awarded honorary degree
Sector News
Mya-Rose Craig, from Compton Martin near Bristol, was honoured by the
Barnsley College to host evening dedicated to apprenticeships
Sector News
Would you like to start a career or are you looking to boost your care
Free Coronavirus course launched by Imperial College London and Coursera
Sector News
@imperialcollege has launched a free online course on @coursera explai

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

BIEA
BIEA has published a new article: A royal boost to @BIEAeducation #STEM Challenge on Plastic Pollution 44 minutes ago
Lifetime Training
Lifetime Training has published a new article: Lifetime Training Launches Chef Academy 47 minutes ago
Kaligo
Kaligo has published a new article: DfE approve ‘Early years apps’ to help kick start learning at home 2 hours 14 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page