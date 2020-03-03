 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Internships and placements can give you a vital insight into the world of work

Details
Hits: 116
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

#NCW2020 @DerbyUni - My @Crocstar internship was a real eye-opener

#Internships and #placements can give you a vital insight into the world of work. They top up your academic theory with practical knowledge, and sometimes they can surprise you, as Thomas Berrington found out:

From November 2019 through to January 2020, I joined Crocstar for a short but sweet internship through the University of Derby’s DRIVEN programme. Crocstar is a marketing agency that specialises in content strategy to attract new audiences to their clients’ brand, product or service. They have previously worked with companies such as Pizza Hut, GOV.UK, and East Midlands Trains.

Starting my undergraduate degree in Marketing and Media was one of the most nerve-racking things I ever did, well, until the first day of my internship. The nervousness, the dread, the worry of not being good enough. From the very start, I assumed it would be a suit, tie and shined shoes business, a crime against comfort. But it was nothing like what I expected.

Upbeat and reassuring

At Crocstar, the upbeat nature, lax dress code, and comfortable surroundings shocked me at first. It felt like one of those work environments you always hope for but never actually find. I never felt pushed into things I didn’t understand but I was always kept on the edge of what I knew, allowing me to grow in ways I didn’t know I could. Whether it be designing and researching adverts, blog posts, and social media content or learning methods by which a marketing agency operates. It felt gradual and consistent and I never felt any mistakes would be met by harsh criticism, rather reassurance and then correction.

I learned how social media campaigns are planned and implemented practically. I suggest anyone with the ability to find a similar internship as mine to go ahead and try it. You never know how eye opening it will be. The University offers dozens of different internships in the local area and in nearby cities. And the amazing support, from updating your CV for a professional environment to ensuring you are enjoying your work experience, allows you to comfortably transfer your skills from academia to the workforce.

Invaluable experience

I learned and gained experience in things that can only be achieved in a genuine working environment. That experience was invaluable to me. I got shown examples of software and systems that are used to best orientate all employees to a particular objective like Trello, G Suite and Slack, along with Adobe Creative Suite. There are some things you can only learn through practical experience: the tone of the customer’s voice, or the importance of maintaining a customer relationship by checking in and going over what they said they wanted and that the brief has been met.

Advertisement

London's Urdang Academy Announces First Student Mental Health Champions
Sector News
To celebrate #LondonWellbeingWeek 2020, the @Urdang_Academy are deligh
Research on graduate earnings
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/02/research-on-graduate-earnings/
The Student Support Centre Limited (SSC) has taken over the hosting of Exemplar Education
Sector News
The Student Support Centre Limited (SSC) is happy to announce that it

This improved both my team-working skills as I worked in an environment around passionate people where we divided tasks among us, along with enhancing my written and digital-marketing knowledge. The time I spent at Crocstar showed me what I want to gain through a career in marketing: expressing ideas and having the professional knowledge to implement those ideas, without all the pointless etiquette of what type of trousers I’m wearing(I hate work trousers). There is always more to learn and it’s a shame my time has come to an end with Crocstar as they begin their new journey down in London, but I’ll always value what I gained from this experience. Thank you Crocstar for showing me what fun I can have while also producing intriguing and engaging content both for consumers and businesses.

Friendly and supportive

The experience has shown me exactly what I want in a workplace and in my future career. Without it I’d still be unsure of what I wanted to be in the future. I couldn’t have done it without the helping hand of the Careers and Employment Service (CES) at the University of Derby. From helping my apply to internships, to setting up interviews, and ensuring employees are fair and transparent, the CES team guided me through every step of the way and always are friendly and supportive. 

Thomas Berrington, Crocstar Intern

You may also be interested in these articles:

If the levy develops mainly to help those who are already in work, it doesn’t help those at the bottom of the ladder
Sector News
HM Chief Inspector Amanda Spielman speaks at the Annual Apprenticeship
London's Urdang Academy Announces First Student Mental Health Champions
Sector News
To celebrate #LondonWellbeingWeek 2020, the @Urdang_Academy are deligh
Research on graduate earnings
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/02/research-on-graduate-earnings/
The Student Support Centre Limited (SSC) has taken over the hosting of Exemplar Education
Sector News
The Student Support Centre Limited (SSC) is happy to announce that it
Building College Gets Behind National Awareness Campaigns
Sector News
This week, Leeds College of Building @WeAre_LCB is getting behind two
Commission Launched on Future of the Early Years Workforce
Sector News
A group of early years sector experts have joined forces to launch the
Promoting a love of cooking enables students to gain important life skills
Sector News
Derby special school launches cooking classes with mainstream primary
Boosting productivity in the North - Time to rethink the future skills agenda
Sector News
New approach needed to boost #productivity in the North, @PeopleplusUK
My advice to young people wanting to join the engineering industry
Sector News
#NCW2020 - James Sopwith @adigroupltd Shares His Engineering JourneyWi
Nigel Huddleston Youth Sport Trust Annual Conference speech
Sector News
@HuddlestonNigel Sports Minister's speech to the @YouthSportTrust #YST
Barnsley College is launching two new free courses to give young people a fresh start
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege is launching two new free courses in Hoyland for youn
Fareham College launches cutting-edge academy for barbering
Sector News
@FarehamCollege has added to its portfolio of specialist technical and

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 25 minutes ago

Managing Prior Learning Effectively

Overview The funding rules on prior learning need to be understood and managed in context by every training provider. The rules are not black and...

Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 29 minutes ago

‘Devolution – AEB Performance Updates including the North...

Overview As we have passed the mid-year point for 2019/20 delivery of the devolved Adult Education Budget (AEB), this webinar will provide an...

Futures
Futures shared a video in channel. 1 hour 32 minutes ago

National Careers Week | Clare | Deputy Head Teacher Working With Futures

National Careers Week | Clare | Deputy Head...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page