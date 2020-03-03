 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

OfS seeks views on approach to monetary penalties

Details
Hits: 35
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
The OfS is seeking views from higher education providers, students, and other interested bodies and individuals, in a consultation which launches today.

Monetary penalties are an important part of the OfS’s regulatory approach as they incentivise compliance with conditions of registration by deterring, or applying consequences for, breaches. They are one of a range of sanctions and interventions the OfS uses to ensure that the interests of students are protected.

The OfS is proposing the following five step approach to determining a monetary penalty:

  1. Consider the nature, seriousness and impact of a breach of a condition.
  2. Consider any mitigating or aggravating factors.
  3. Consider the provider’s track record of compliance with the OfS’s conditions.
  4. Consider any other relevant factors.
  5. Determine the amount of the penalty.

The proposed approach also includes the possibility of a ‘settlement discount’ for a provider that acknowledges it has breached a condition and accepts the imposition of a monetary penalty at an early stage.

The OfS generally expects to publish information about any monetary penalties it imposes, subject to consultation with an individual provider, and this would include the amount of the penalty and the reasons it was imposed.

The consultation closes on 17 April 2020, and the OfS will publish its final approach having considered responses and other relevant factors.

Read more about the consultation and how to respond

Advertisement

Engineering family influenced my decision to join the engineering industry
Sector News
#NCW2020 @adiGroupLtd - Ian Hart Talks Engineering #CareersItâ€™s day
New Creative Media Partnership with SAE Institute
Sector News
@henleyco New Creative Media Partnership with @SAEinstituteUKThe Henle
Three quarters of Gen Z employees feel anxious and struggle with choosing what to wear for work each day
Sector News
New research from @MilkroundOnline, the UK's leading graduate job boar

You may also be interested in these articles:

Engineering family influenced my decision to join the engineering industry
Sector News
#NCW2020 @adiGroupLtd - Ian Hart Talks Engineering #CareersIt’s day
New Creative Media Partnership with SAE Institute
Sector News
@henleyco New Creative Media Partnership with @SAEinstituteUKThe Henle
Three quarters of Gen Z employees feel anxious and struggle with choosing what to wear for work each day
Sector News
New research from @MilkroundOnline, the UK's leading graduate job boar
O2 Arena gives North Kent College students the VIP treatment and access all areas!
Sector News
@TheO2 Arena gives @NKCollege1 students the #VIP treatment and access
Learning Curve Group announced as Sunday Times Top 100 Employer for second year
Sector News
Top 100 company @_LearningCurve were announced as a Sunday Times Top 1
Five key priority areas for the 2020 Budget to underpin wider social and economic transformation for the UK over coming decades
Sector News
@RussellGroup submission to the #Budget2020 Russell Group have publish
Teachers to strike over pensions at Colfe’s independent school, Greenwich
Sector News
Teachers at Colfe’s School, Greenwich, have voted for strike action
#NationalCareersWeek – What do you know about the choices out there for you?
Sector News
89% of employers would do an #Apprenticeship if they were starting the
Peninsula sees calls to HR advice line increase 20% over Coronavirus concerns
Sector News
@peninsula_uk seen 20% increase in calls to 24-hour HR advice line abo
Former apprentice MP calls on Teesside businesses to consider apprenticeships
Sector News
Former #apprentice @JacobYoungMP calls on Teesside businesses to consi
Students’ Dragons’ Den project off to ‘roaring’ start
Sector News
Business studies students at @TamesideCollege hosted a ‘Dragons’ D
Former tennis star raises mental health awareness
Sector News
Jade Windley (@jade_windley ), former British international tennis pla

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Stefan Drew
Stefan Drew has liked a Video 1 hour 3 minutes ago
video thumbnail

Is Education Coronavirus Ready? asks Stefan Drew...

Education, especially Colleges need a Coronavirus preparation plan, in case they need to close. They should be asking how they are going to teach...

North Kent College (NKC)
North Kent College (NKC) has published a new article: O2 Arena gives North Kent College students the VIP treatment and access all areas! 1 hour 3 minutes ago
Stefan Drew
Is Education Coronavirus Ready? asks Stefan Drew of https://www.mediaset.co.uk/stefan-drew/ is now a featured video. 1 hour 5 minutes ago
Is Education Coronavirus Ready? asks Stefan Drew of https://www.mediaset.co.uk/stefan-drew/

Is Education Coronavirus Ready? asks Stefan Drew...

Education, especially Colleges need a Coronavirus preparation plan, in case they need to close. They should be asking how they are going to teach...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page