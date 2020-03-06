South Devon College wins national apprenticeship award

On 3rd March 2020, @sdcollege was nationally recognised for its Outstanding Contribution to the Development of Apprenticeships at the AAC Apprenticeship 2020 gala event held in Birmingham.

Sponsored by City & Guilds ILM the event celebrated exceptional apprenticeship delivery across the UK. Forty-four organisations and individuals had been shortlisted in 22 categories after more than 350 entries were submitted by colleges, training providers and employers.

More than 500 sector leaders, staff and apprentices gathered to find out the results of the awards.

This significant achievement represents a successful collaboration between TDA, the English Riviera UNESCO Global Geopark, and local employer Reach Outdoors. Through close partnership working the College hopes to increase the adoption and value of apprenticeships to employers in the area.

Additionally, the new apprenticeship aligns itself with two other strategic programmes, namely Torbay’s Destination Management Plan and ‘Opportunities through Apprenticeships’ Pilot.

The Programme Coordinator for Sport and Adventure at the College, Ben Reynolds, worked relentlessly with his Adventure team to meet the needs of local businesses and create a unique version of the Outdoor Instructor Standard, which is gaining momentum and recognition. What makes it unique is that it is based on a delivery model that works around seasonal business activity. It supports Torbay’s social, economic, cultural, and environmental ambitions, through raising awareness of the local environment and promoting the exciting activity opportunities offered in and around the English Riviera UNESCO Global Geopark.

Emily Tucker, Head of Apprenticeships and Employer Engagement at South Devon College, said: “We are thrilled to have received this award and now be recognised nationally for the amazing collaborative work happening here in South Devon with key employers and partners. We had a wonderful evening and we wish a further congratulations to all the other award winners. The celebration and support for apprenticeships in the UK is what is driving its growth and will, as well as create more opportunities, bridge more gaps between studying and employment across the country.”

Lynn Stephens, Head of Sport, Leisure and Hospitality at South Devon College, said: “This award recognises the collaboration the College has with the English Riviera Geopark, which we promote through the Outdoor Instructor Apprenticeship. The adventure sports team have dedicated themselves and worked hard to create an innovative programme which supports local employers and helps people get jobs locally in the industry.”

Rebecca Davies, Senior Economic Development Officer at TDA, lead for tourism and Torbay’s Opportunities through Apprenticeships Pilot said: “I'm delighted that South Devon College has won the national provider award for 'Outstanding Contribution to the Development of Apprenticeships'. I’m so proud of our working collaboration through the English Riviera Destination Management Group with partners TDA, Reach Outdoors and the English Riviera UNESCO Global Geopark. It just goes to show what we can achieve by working together.”

