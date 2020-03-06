 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

South Devon College wins national apprenticeship award

Details
Hits: 92
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
South Devon College wins national apprenticeship award

On 3rd March 2020, @sdcollege was nationally recognised for its Outstanding Contribution to the Development of Apprenticeships at the AAC Apprenticeship 2020 gala event held in Birmingham.

Sponsored by City & Guilds ILM the event celebrated exceptional apprenticeship delivery across the UK. Forty-four organisations and individuals had been shortlisted in 22 categories after more than 350 entries were submitted by colleges, training providers and employers.

More than 500 sector leaders, staff and apprentices gathered to find out the results of the awards.

This significant achievement represents a successful collaboration between TDA, the English Riviera UNESCO Global Geopark, and local employer Reach Outdoors. Through close partnership working the College hopes to increase the adoption and value of apprenticeships to employers in the area.

Additionally, the new apprenticeship aligns itself with two other strategic programmes, namely Torbay’s Destination Management Plan and ‘Opportunities through Apprenticeships’ Pilot.

The Programme Coordinator for Sport and Adventure at the College, Ben Reynolds, worked relentlessly with his Adventure team to meet the needs of local businesses and create a unique version of the Outdoor Instructor Standard, which is gaining momentum and recognition. What makes it unique is that it is based on a delivery model that works around seasonal business activity. It supports Torbay’s social, economic, cultural, and environmental ambitions, through raising awareness of the local environment and promoting the exciting activity opportunities offered in and around the English Riviera UNESCO Global Geopark.

Emily Tucker, Head of Apprenticeships and Employer Engagement at South Devon College, said: “We are thrilled to have received this award and now be recognised nationally for the amazing collaborative work happening here in South Devon with key employers and partners. We had a wonderful evening and we wish a further congratulations to all the other award winners. The celebration and support for apprenticeships in the UK is what is driving its growth and will, as well as create more opportunities, bridge more gaps between studying and employment across the country.”

Lynn Stephens, Head of Sport, Leisure and Hospitality at South Devon College, said: “This award recognises the collaboration the College has with the English Riviera Geopark, which we promote through the Outdoor Instructor Apprenticeship. The adventure sports team have dedicated themselves and worked hard to create an innovative programme which supports local employers and helps people get jobs locally in the industry.”

Rebecca Davies, Senior Economic Development Officer at TDA, lead for tourism and Torbay’s Opportunities through Apprenticeships Pilot said: “I'm delighted that South Devon College has won the national provider award for 'Outstanding Contribution to the Development of Apprenticeships'. I’m so proud of our working collaboration through the English Riviera Destination Management Group with partners TDA, Reach Outdoors and the English Riviera UNESCO Global Geopark. It just goes to show what we can achieve by working together.”

Advertisement

Llwyddiant Olympiad Bioleg i fyfyrwyr
Sector News
Roedd grÅµp o fyfyrwyr Safon UG o Goleg GÅµyr Abertawe wedi cymryd rha
Biology Olympiad success for students
Sector News
A group of AS students from Gower College Swansea took part in the rec
Supporting students with their mental health
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/05/supporting-students-with-their

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

#ERSAAwards20 entries are now open
Sector News
Today marks the official opening of the eighth annual @ersa_news Emplo
Llwyddiant Olympiad Bioleg i fyfyrwyr
Sector News
Roedd grŵp o fyfyrwyr Safon UG o Goleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi cymryd rha
Biology Olympiad success for students
Sector News
A group of AS students from Gower College Swansea took part in the rec
Supporting students with their mental health
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/05/supporting-students-with-their
College Launches New Podcast “SERC Connect
Sector News
The resources, support and industry information in South Eastern Regio
Excelsior Academy pupils impress HRH The Duke of Kent with project showcase exhibition
Sector News
#EducationChallenge @ExcelsiorAcad pupils impress @ukEdge Foundation R
Masterchef: The Professionals winner invites young Eastbourne chefs to Etch.
Sector News
Catering students from East Sussex College @ESColleges recently had th
City Corporation provides new funding for Centre for Music project
Sector News
The City of London Corporation has today agreed to provide further fun
Basingstoke College of Technology encourages women to study engineering
Sector News
This week, in conjunction with #InternationalWomensDay @BCoT invited f
Female earnings in the UK need to increase by £93 billion to closed the gender pay gap
Sector News
Despite holding firm in 16th place, the UK is being outpaced by greate
Major £179 million Government investment to support next generation of STEM talent
Sector News
#BSW20 - @AlokSharma_RDG and @GavinWilliamson ANNOUNCE MULTI-MILLION G
Multi-million-pound plan to help City’s homeless
Sector News
A 24/7 assessment hub for rough sleepers in the Square Mile and a new

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page