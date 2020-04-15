 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Royal College of Art students to develop AI banking apps that help vulnerable customers

Details
Hits: 134
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Rainbird, the #AI powered intelligent automation platform, and global consultancy @EYnews have collaborated with the Royal College of Art @RCA to offer industry knowledge and expertise to students enrolled on the RCA Service Design Programme course.

The aim of the course is for the students to develop cutting-edge AI-enabled apps that will help vulnerable banking customers better manage their finances and navigate the complex financial services industry. 

With an already-expected increase in the number of people classified as a ‘vulnerable customer’ and following the severe economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, there has never been a more pressing time to help those struggling to navigate the financial services landscape.

The apps developed by the students demonstrate there is far more to be done to protect vulnerable people when it comes to banking and covered a wide range of vulnerability use cases and value propositions, including a service designed to boost financial literacy among young people, whom are highly represented among vulnerable customers.

The students conducted face-to-face interviews with people categorised as vulnerable, to ensure a human-centred approach to the AI solutions they created. The apps developed by the groups demonstrate there is far more to be done to protect vulnerable people, when it comes to banking. They also covered a wide range of vulnerability use cases and value propositions, including:

  • A preventive service that applies consumer gamification and incentives to nudge users towards positive behavioural changes. The service is designed to use Rainbird to generate a “wellbeing score” that helps banks recognise those who need extra support. 
  • A service aimed at preventing financial abuse by improving the joint account service for couples. One in five adults is a victim of financial abuse (most of these being women). The service is designed to use Rainbird to identify potentially vulnerable people by analysing suspicious transaction patterns, unusual behaviour and words used in help centres. 
  • A service designed to boost financial literacy among young people, whom are highly represented among vulnerable customers. The service would use Rainbird to identify the potentially vulnerable, based on multifactorial signs of low resilience (e.g. low savings or over-indebtedness), and deliver automated, contextual advice.

James Loft, COO of Rainbird, said, “As banks are increasingly tantamount to online businesses, the nuanced and careful consideration of a customer’s circumstances should be incorporated within technologies used to assess vulnerability. The complex factors that influence a bank’s assessment of transient or compounding vulnerability can be reliably handled only by technology with human knowledge at its core.”

Rainbird’s technology has a variety of use cases across industries such as finance, accounting and law, and is already being used to support critical societal infrastructure. The firm recently entered a research partnership with the University of East Anglia (UEA) to enable fairer credit decisions, as well as the CEO last month penning an open letter offering its technology for free to all organisations embarking on non-commercial projects in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The students presented their proposed apps to a distinguished panel and detailed the resources needed to bring their ideas to life, including a clear timeline and implementation budget. 

The proposed solutions align with guidelines set by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on how to assist vulnerable people, and comply with GDPR.

Advertisement

Deliveroo offers free online courses for ridersâ€™ families to support them during COVID-19
Sector News
@Deliveroo has today (15 Apr) announced that it will provide 700 free
Wild Code School new coding â€˜bootcampâ€™ supports remote working â€¯â€¯
Sector News
A technology â€˜bootcampâ€™ is supporting those wishing to re-train an
LEGAL & GENERAL ESCALATES Â£20M PARTNERSHIP WITH EDINBURGH UNIVERSITY IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19
Sector News
RECOGNISING CRITICAL NEED FOR RESEARCH INTO SOCIAL CARE FOR OLDER PEOP

Clive Grinyer, Head of Service Design at RCA: “At the RCA Service Design course, we apply design approaches and methodologies to some of the biggest problems facing society and businesses. The opportunity to work with Rainbird, to develop new ways of identifying and helping people in vulnerable circumstances, fits perfectly that ethos. Our students have the opportunity to experiment and shape how AI and financial services can create real solutions to these problems.”

Chris Withers, Head of AI and Advanced Analytics, Financial Services at EY: 

“Improving outcomes for society’s most vulnerable citizens is an issue that will be even more urgent as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. There are no simple solutions to improve a person’s life situation or break a cycle of financial abuse or neglect, but there are defining moments where data, information and technology can come together to provide benefits to those people who are more vulnerable at any given point in time. The RCA students have designed solutions which demonstrate the art of the possible for all of us who participate in the financial services sector.”

In July 2019, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) launched a consultation to guide firms on the fair treatment of vulnerable customers, and the actions that can be taken. 

According to the FCA, vulnerable individuals’ financial risk exposures are far more widespread than many people and organisations realise. The characteristics of a vulnerable person can include - poor health or disability, low resilience or capability - or having been affected by a major life event, such as bereavement or a relationship breakdown. 

The Open Banking Implementation Entity - created by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority – has also released guidance on helping providers identify and protect vulnerable people from harm in the UK’s banking marketplace. The Entity’s research also found a link between mental and financial health

  • 18% of people with a mental problem also have a debt problem. 
  • 46% of people in financial difficulty also experience mental health problems. 
  • Many mental health problems are associated with increased impulsivity, difficulties understanding complicated offers and short-term memory loss. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Deliveroo offers free online courses for riders’ families to support them during COVID-19
Sector News
@Deliveroo has today (15 Apr) announced that it will provide 700 free
Wild Code School new coding ‘bootcamp’ supports remote working   
Sector News
A technology ‘bootcamp’ is supporting those wishing to re-train an
LEGAL & GENERAL ESCALATES £20M PARTNERSHIP WITH EDINBURGH UNIVERSITY IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19
Sector News
RECOGNISING CRITICAL NEED FOR RESEARCH INTO SOCIAL CARE FOR OLDER PEOP
South Devon College invites you to an alternative Open Day - an Online Information Week!
Sector News
It comes as no surprise that open events, as they are traditionally kn
Community spirit shining bright at The Trafford College Group #FEFoodBank
Sector News
Kind-hearted staff and students at The @TraffordCollege Group have c
The Magnificent Seven - Skills Competition Wales Winners
Sector News
Seven incredibly talented @NPTCGroup of Colleges Computing and IT Stud
PORTLAND COLLEGE REDIRECTS RESOURCES TO SUPPORT THOSE IN NEED
Sector News
In times of crisis it’s important for communities to pull together a
Holding Communities Together While We Keep Apart
Sector News
Now more than ever, we need to get creative about how we hold our comm
The Future of Work and Skills: People management and stakeholder engagement rated as most important
Sector News
@APMProjectMgmt launches new ‘Projecting the Future Paper’ on the
Coronavirus having major impact on young people with mental health needs
Sector News
The first survey investigating the mental health impact of the Covid-1
Negeseuon wedi'u diweddaru i'n myfyrwyr a rhieni/gwarcheidwaid
Sector News
Neges i fyfyrwyr gan y Pennaeth, Mark JonesMae’n bythefnos ers i mi
Updated messages to our students and parents/guardians
Sector News
A message to studentsIt’s been a couple of weeks since I last wrote

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Sync powered by GBM
Sync powered by GBM added a new event less than a minute ago

Develop your first iOS app: Welcome to Xcode

"Ever wanted to develop your own iPhone or iPad app? Join us for the first session of our 'Develop your first iOS app', and get started today! No...

  • Thursday, 21 May 2020 10:00 AM
  • ONLINE
Sync powered by GBM
Sync powered by GBM added a new event 1 minute ago

Develop your first iOS app: Welcome to Xcode

"Ever wanted to develop your own iPhone or iPad app? Join us for the first session of our 'Develop your first iOS app', and get started today! No...

  • Thursday, 21 May 2020 02:00 PM
  • ONLINE
Sync powered by GBM
Sync powered by GBM added a new event 3 minutes ago

Develop your first iOS app: Navigating your app

"Looking to develop your own app? In this session we will show you how to create an app with Apple's built-in navigation tools; the Navigation...

  • Thursday, 28 May 2020 10:00 AM
  • ONLINE

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4367)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page