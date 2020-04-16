 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

COLEG CAMBRIA Soccer scholars named champions after season cut short due to Coronavirus pandemic

Details
Hits: 44
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@COLEGCAMBRIA scholars are celebrating soccer success after being crowned champions of a North Wales development league.

Learners from the college are among the Connah’s Quay Nomads Under 19s squad that led the JD Cymru Premier Development North League before the season was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Following consultation with member clubs, the National Leagues Board decided the 2019/20 season would be curtailed and a 'points per game' model would be used for those matches that have not yet been played.

Head coach Gareth Richards praised the “special group” of players, which includes Cambria scholars on the Connah’s Quay Nomads Football Scholarship at Deeside.

“Under the circumstances football carries very little weight at present, but to get this kind of news during such a period of uncertainty is fantastic,” said Gareth.

“This is a special group of players and coaches, and the support we’ve had has been incredible, notably from Coleg Cambria and Tim Williams, who heads-up the academy side of the programme, which has seen more than 70 students graduate and progress to university, employment and scholarships in America.”

“It’s been a massive group effort, and though we didn’t fulfil all of the fixtures we wanted to because of the pandemic, our run of games since Christmas included victories over TNS and Airbus.

“Over the course of the season we were the best team in the division and this is just rewards for the effort put in by all of the boys.”

Director of Football and founder of the scholarship programme Jay Catton added: “The football played and the development of the group has really stepped up this season so full credit to all of the staff and everyone involved.

“The Under 18s are also top of their league so there’s potential they’ll be crowned champions and be in the same position. For now, I congratulate the Under 19s and look forward to year seven of the Nomads Academy and Coleg Cambria scholarship programme from this September.”

Academy players combine training with the Nomads and Cambria with strength and conditioning work, tactical seminars, recovery sessions and a schedule which mirrors that of the first team.

They also represent the college in national and regional tournaments and are given the opportunity to undertake FAW coaching qualifications.

Coleg Cambria’s Director of Curriculum for Sport and Public Services Sally Jones said victory for the Under 19s was well deserved after an incredible start to the season.

Advertisement

Shifnal teacher Oliver McIntyre nominated for Outstanding New Teacher of the Year in Pearsonâ€™s National Teaching Awards â€“ the Oscars of the teaching profession
Sector News
Twenty-four year old Oliver McIntyre from Hillcrest Shifnal School in
77% spike in student conversations around anxiety & depression
Sector News
@TheStudentRoom finds student conversations around anxiety and mental
Hopwood Hall College finding new ways to help and support key workers during COVID-19
Sector News
@HopwoodHall College has proudly been making donations after finding n

“Of course, this is not the way they would have wanted to win the championship, but the hard work and dedication they’ve shown since last summer means they are more than worthy of the title,” she said.

“Our elite teams have performed really well across the academic year and our partnerships with leading clubs - including Connah’s Quay Nomads – go from strength to strength.

“Congratulations to all of the players and everyone involved.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Shifnal teacher Oliver McIntyre nominated for Outstanding New Teacher of the Year in Pearson’s National Teaching Awards – the Oscars of the teaching profession
Sector News
Twenty-four year old Oliver McIntyre from Hillcrest Shifnal School in
77% spike in student conversations around anxiety & depression
Sector News
@TheStudentRoom finds student conversations around anxiety and mental
Hopwood Hall College finding new ways to help and support key workers during COVID-19
Sector News
@HopwoodHall College has proudly been making donations after finding n
2020 Wales results day for AS & A level students, and for GCSE students, will be as originally scheduled
Sector News
Minister for Education, Kirsty Williams said:"I am pleased to confirm
New FutureLearn course on Diagnostics and Testing for COVID-19
Sector News
The Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND), a global non-pro
Medical students share their thoughts on joining the NHS frontline
Sector News
Newly-qualified doctors from @ImperialCollege London have spoken about
Waltham Forest College Transition to Online Learning
Sector News
@WFCTweets students and staff have embraced online learning platforms,
Welsh Government announces £1.25m to provide additional mental health support for children
Sector News
The @WelshGovernment has announced £1.25m to provide additional menta
BRNGING PUPILS INTO SCHOOL TO UNDERTAKE ASSESSMENTS IS UNACCEPTABLE
Sector News
BRINGING PUPILS INTO SCHOOL TO UNDERTAKE ASSESSMENTS IS UNACCEPTABLE,
University Centre Leeds launches new apprenticeship standard
Sector News
University Centre Leeds has launched a new apprenticeship standard tha
Fitch Learning Launches Live Online Public Courses in Response to Coronavirus Pandemic
Sector News
As the financial industry continues to adapt to new ways of working du
Exam results days will stay the same #ResultsDay2020
Sector News
Today (16 Apr) @EducationGovUK are able to confirm that students will

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4373)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page