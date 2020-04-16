Waltham Forest College Transition to Online Learning

@WFCTweets students and staff have embraced online learning platforms, eager and prepared for learning, thanks to Microsoft Teams and digital streaming technology.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, all schools and Colleges has been instructed by the Government, to partially close its doors as everyone is being asked to minimise their contact with others.

Waltham Forest College is now teaching everything online from Construction to Tourism by using digital technology to support students with being able to complete their courses.

Staff have adapted brilliantly to the new technology that, for some, had never been used until a couple of weeks ago. This past month of massive change has meant that college lecturers have rewritten and restructured lessons plans that reflect different models of delivery whilst getting used to working remotely from home.

Kenn Starr, Electrical Lecturer shared photos of his home workspace with College staff and comments: “I want my students to stay well and mentally active during this period, where there is too much uncertainty. You might have noticed the old school clapperboard I have been using to engage my learners which give my videos a bit of a twist”.

It is vitally important that all students studying for GCSEs and other vocational qualifications remain focused in the weeks and months ahead.

Mohammed Khan parent of Pathway to Independence Student Moheed, comments:

“My son is studying a course which requires a lot of 1:1 support from lecturers. The transition from campus to online learning has been incredibly smooth. Staff have been checking in regularly and incredibly supportive during this period.”

Students with additional learning and pastoral needs are being supported by dedicated learning support staff, who continue to provide ongoing personalised support that will ensure all students are making expected progress against their set targets. Students who normally access free school meals and those financially affected by the lockdown will continue getting financial support.

Deputy principal, Stella McManus comments “I have been amazed by the commitment and innovation that continues to be shown by all our staff to support our students and the wider community.

“I am hugely grateful above all else, that our college community spirit continues to shine through during this incredibly difficult and fast-changing time. Colleges create communities and like many communities, we are staying connected while we are apart to ensure those, we care about most, stay safe and well”.

