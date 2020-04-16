 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Waltham Forest College Transition to Online Learning

Details
Hits: 123
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
@WFCTweets students and staff have embraced online learning platforms, eager and prepared for learning, thanks to Microsoft Teams and digital streaming technology.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, all schools and Colleges has been instructed by the Government, to partially close its doors as everyone is being asked to minimise their contact with others.

Waltham Forest College is now teaching everything online from Construction to Tourism by using digital technology to support students with being able to complete their courses.

Staff have adapted brilliantly to the new technology that, for some, had never been used until a couple of weeks ago. This past month of massive change has meant that college lecturers have rewritten and restructured lessons plans that reflect different models of delivery whilst getting used to working remotely from home.

Kenn Starr Electrical Lecturer Workspace

Kenn Starr, Electrical Lecturer shared photos of his home workspace with College staff and comments: “I want my students to stay well and mentally active during this period, where there is too much uncertainty. You might have noticed the old school clapperboard I have been using to engage my learners which give my videos a bit of a twist”.

It is vitally important that all students studying for GCSEs and other vocational qualifications remain focused in the weeks and months ahead.

Mohammed Khan parent of Pathway to Independence Student Moheed, comments:

“My son is studying a course which requires a lot of 1:1 support from lecturers. The transition from campus to online learning has been incredibly smooth. Staff have been checking in regularly and incredibly supportive during this period.”

Students with additional learning and pastoral needs are being supported by dedicated learning support staff, who continue to provide ongoing personalised support that will ensure all students are making expected progress against their set targets. Students who normally access free school meals and those financially affected by the lockdown will continue getting financial support.

Deputy principal, Stella McManus comments “I have been amazed by the commitment and innovation that continues to be shown by all our staff to support our students and the wider community.

“I am hugely grateful above all else, that our college community spirit continues to shine through during this incredibly difficult and fast-changing time. Colleges create communities and like many communities, we are staying connected while we are apart to ensure those, we care about most, stay safe and well”.

Advertisement

Shifnal teacher Oliver McIntyre nominated for Outstanding New Teacher of the Year in Pearsonâ€™s National Teaching Awards â€“ the Oscars of the teaching profession
Sector News
Twenty-four year old Oliver McIntyre from Hillcrest Shifnal School in
77% spike in student conversations around anxiety & depression
Sector News
@TheStudentRoom finds student conversations around anxiety and mental
Hopwood Hall College finding new ways to help and support key workers during COVID-19
Sector News
@HopwoodHall College has proudly been making donations after finding n

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Shifnal teacher Oliver McIntyre nominated for Outstanding New Teacher of the Year in Pearson’s National Teaching Awards – the Oscars of the teaching profession
Sector News
Twenty-four year old Oliver McIntyre from Hillcrest Shifnal School in
77% spike in student conversations around anxiety & depression
Sector News
@TheStudentRoom finds student conversations around anxiety and mental
Hopwood Hall College finding new ways to help and support key workers during COVID-19
Sector News
@HopwoodHall College has proudly been making donations after finding n
2020 Wales results day for AS & A level students, and for GCSE students, will be as originally scheduled
Sector News
Minister for Education, Kirsty Williams said:"I am pleased to confirm
New FutureLearn course on Diagnostics and Testing for COVID-19
Sector News
The Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND), a global non-pro
Medical students share their thoughts on joining the NHS frontline
Sector News
Newly-qualified doctors from @ImperialCollege London have spoken about
Welsh Government announces £1.25m to provide additional mental health support for children
Sector News
The @WelshGovernment has announced £1.25m to provide additional menta
BRNGING PUPILS INTO SCHOOL TO UNDERTAKE ASSESSMENTS IS UNACCEPTABLE
Sector News
BRINGING PUPILS INTO SCHOOL TO UNDERTAKE ASSESSMENTS IS UNACCEPTABLE,
University Centre Leeds launches new apprenticeship standard
Sector News
University Centre Leeds has launched a new apprenticeship standard tha
COLEG CAMBRIA Soccer scholars named champions after season cut short due to Coronavirus pandemic
Sector News
@COLEGCAMBRIA scholars are celebrating soccer success after being crow
Fitch Learning Launches Live Online Public Courses in Response to Coronavirus Pandemic
Sector News
As the financial industry continues to adapt to new ways of working du
Exam results days will stay the same #ResultsDay2020
Sector News
Today (16 Apr) @EducationGovUK are able to confirm that students will

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4373)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page