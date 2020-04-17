 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

NEOMA Business School obtains the renewal of its AMBA accreditation for 5 years

Details
Hits: 286
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

With this re-accreditation, NEOMA Business School retains the prestigious international triple crown. If the NEOMA Global Executive MBA has been AMBA accredited since 2006, this is the first AMBA accreditation for the Master in Management, which was subject to the audit for the first time. This double AMBA accreditation for the maximum duration of 5 years proves the conformity of the two courses with the best international standards and the solidity of the School's strategic project.

Several key strengths welcomed by auditors

The auditors praised the important work accomplished in recent years and noted the following strengths:

  • The solidity of NEOMA Business School and its strategic project
  • The quality of the School's teaching team and their commitment to student well-being
  • The strong dynamics of the School and its achievements in terms of innovative pedagogy
  • The dynamics of the School's incubators, in particular through the Entrepreneurs without Borders scheme
  • The international dimension of the Global Executive MBA course
  • The academic excellence of the Master in Management, the flexibility and plurality of the courses it offers, as well as the high employability of its graduates
  • The dual-degree course on luxury management offered between the Master in Management and the MIP in Milano

Support in the international development of the School and a guarantee of quality

"This prestigious label enhances the attractiveness of our two flagship programs, true standard-bearers in France and abroad," explains Delphine Manceau, Dean of NEOMA Business School. With the obtaining of AMBA accreditation for its Master in Management Program and the renewal of its accreditation for its Global Executive MBA, for the maximum duration of 5 years, NEOMA retains its triple international accreditation. Recognized as a guarantee of quality all over the world, the triple crown, which only 1% of academic institutions worldwide hold, increases the reputation and prestige of the School. "More generally, it confirms the adequacy of the School to the best academic standards in the world and confirms us in the main directions we have chosen," said Delphine Manceau.

Advertisement

TRAIN TO BE AN ASTRONAUTâ€¦ FROM HOME! TIM PEAKE LAUNCHES STEM HOME LEARNING
Sector News
British astronaut @Astro_TimPeake launches free #STEM home-teaching an
Free School Meals & Covid-19 FAQ
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/04/17/free-school-meals-covid-19-faq
Educate while you isolate with East Sussex College
Sector News
East Sussex College @WeAreESCG offers free short courses through its o

You may also be interested in these articles:

TRAIN TO BE AN ASTRONAUT… FROM HOME! TIM PEAKE LAUNCHES STEM HOME LEARNING
Sector News
British astronaut @Astro_TimPeake launches free #STEM home-teaching an
Free School Meals & Covid-19 FAQ
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/04/17/free-school-meals-covid-19-faq
Educate while you isolate with East Sussex College
Sector News
East Sussex College @WeAreESCG offers free short courses through its o
Government need a plan by June ready for the start of a
Sector News
“No time to lose” to address impact of #COVID19 on Post-16 Educati
National Fifa tournament set up for students during COVID-19 lockdown
Sector News
#StayandPlay - Thanks to a partnership between @AoC_Sport and the @Bri
192% increase in search for ‘online courses’ in a month - 4 Top tips for how to upskill at home
Sector News
With the UK facing at least another 3 weeks in lockdown, leading educa
Tresham College student wins creative contract
Sector News
An Art and Design student @TreshamCollege has been selected to illustr
Newcastle College Responds to Calls for PPE
Sector News
Newcastle College @NCLCollege has donated hundreds of pieces of Person
Immersive 3D tech startup launches in UK supporting students across the nation to continue collaborative learning
Sector News
TECH STARTUP TO PROVIDE #3D #VIRTUAL SCHOOLS & LECTURES FOLLOWING
Two project managers are putting their skills to use to help deliver protective kit to medics and carer
Sector News
Claire Riley and Eleanor Billson are volunteering at the Cumbria Scrub
City of London Academies Trust volunteer makes scrubs for NHS staff
Sector News
A volunteer at a @CityofLondon Academies Trust school has put her sewi
Over 80,000 sign NEU petition to “open schools when it is safe”
Sector News
Commenting on the @NEUnion petition, which was launched on Tuesday nig

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4378)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page