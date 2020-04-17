NEOMA Business School obtains the renewal of its AMBA accreditation for 5 years

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

With this re-accreditation, NEOMA Business School retains the prestigious international triple crown. If the NEOMA Global Executive MBA has been AMBA accredited since 2006, this is the first AMBA accreditation for the Master in Management, which was subject to the audit for the first time. This double AMBA accreditation for the maximum duration of 5 years proves the conformity of the two courses with the best international standards and the solidity of the School's strategic project.

Several key strengths welcomed by auditors

The auditors praised the important work accomplished in recent years and noted the following strengths:

The solidity of NEOMA Business School and its strategic project

The quality of the School's teaching team and their commitment to student well-being

The strong dynamics of the School and its achievements in terms of innovative pedagogy

The dynamics of the School's incubators, in particular through the Entrepreneurs without Borders scheme

The international dimension of the Global Executive MBA course

The academic excellence of the Master in Management, the flexibility and plurality of the courses it offers, as well as the high employability of its graduates

The dual-degree course on luxury management offered between the Master in Management and the MIP in Milano

Support in the international development of the School and a guarantee of quality

"This prestigious label enhances the attractiveness of our two flagship programs, true standard-bearers in France and abroad," explains Delphine Manceau, Dean of NEOMA Business School. With the obtaining of AMBA accreditation for its Master in Management Program and the renewal of its accreditation for its Global Executive MBA, for the maximum duration of 5 years, NEOMA retains its triple international accreditation. Recognized as a guarantee of quality all over the world, the triple crown, which only 1% of academic institutions worldwide hold, increases the reputation and prestige of the School. "More generally, it confirms the adequacy of the School to the best academic standards in the world and confirms us in the main directions we have chosen," said Delphine Manceau.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News British astronaut @Astro_TimPeake launches free #STEM home-teaching an Sector News https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/04/17/free-school-meals-covid-19-faq Sector News East Sussex College @WeAreESCG offers free short courses through its o