Lecturer's Virtual Rowing Raises Money for Kenya

@GowerCollegeSwa nsea lecturer Cat Wilkes is spending some of her lockdown time raising much needed funds for the Kenya Community Education Project (KCEP).

The KCEP, which was set up at Gower College Swansea in 2003, aims to support the Madungu community by improving access to education, skills, income and employability. 

Cat, who teaches A Level and vocational ICT, will undertake a ‘virtual row’ across the English Channel, starting at 10am on Friday 1 May.

“Madunga Primary School relies on our donations for the funding of two teachers and a lunchtime feeding program,” explains Cat. “I’ve been extremely worried that, in this current climate of lockdown and social distancing, small charities like ours will go short. With the prospect of our usual fundraising channels temporarily unavailable, I was trying to think of alternative ways and got the idea whilst watching Football Focus as Premiership footballers were challenging each other to all sorts of activities to keep themselves fit.​”

So Cat did what anyone would do (!) and retrieved her old rowing machine, which she has not used in years, from the depths of her garage. Whilst most people were relaxing over Easter and enjoying some well-earned rest, Cat began her busy training regime.

She has made good progress so far and is hoping to complete the virtual row in around four hours.

If you would like to donate to this wonderful cause, please visit the Total Giving page: https://www.totalgiving.co.uk/mypage/catw 

