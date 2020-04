Last updated 24 April 2020

This table includes links to information for all apprenticeship standards where temporary discretions or other flexibilities within our published guidance have been approved by the Institute and/or the External Quality Assurance Provider. We are continuing to work with External Quality Assurance Providers to confirm where other standards require such measures, and as these are confirmed we will update this table to reflect the latest position.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News An important step from @EducationGovUK but still far from a fair appro Sector News @HughBaird College’s Health, Social Care, Nursing and Dental student Sector News @PlyUni student has been awarded a prestigious bursary by the Institut