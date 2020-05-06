 
College provides free visors for care homes

Screens for care homes

@BarkingCollege has produced visors for donation to local care homes, doctors surgeries and other similar facilities.

The College has a range of technical equipment used for courses such as its 3D design course, which aren’t in use at the moment, as the College is operating virtually.

Staff decided to make use of the 3D printer etc. to produce face shields/visors for local organisations who are struggling to get PPE for their staff.

Curriculum Manager for Creative Industries Paul Schofield and Curriculum Team Leader for Creative Arts Cenk Cevizli (pictured, wearing one of the visors) spent some time perfecting the design in the hope that they would be useful for local organisations who are in need.

16 staff at a care home in Harold Wood became the first 'customers' of Barking & Dagenham College's free visors which will help them be able to protect themselves. Parents of one of the residents, Barbra and Jon Stoller, requested them for staff in a house where their daughter lives with 3 other young adults in Harold Wood.

Barbra explained: “When staff wear masks, some people like our daughter, who has autism alongside learning disabilities, cannot see facial expressions and find it hard not being able to see staffs faces etc.”

Paul adds: “We were so pleased to be able to help out Ridgeway House care home and we welcome any local organisations that would also benefit.”

